New Gen Honda Amaze Revealed Ahead Of Launch In Leaked Pics

Third-gen Honda Amaze will have a completely new design

Honda Cars India seems to be parading around the third-generation Amaze ahead of its launch. This is giving the enthusiasts an opportunity to take a look at the details of the upcoming compact sedan even before its official launch. To share this opportunity with others, they have been sharing pictures of the upcoming car on the internet. Credits to one such enthusiast Car Holic 14, we have got fresh pictures of the new-gen Amaze with camouflage revealing exterior as well as interior details.

Based on the most recent pictures, the 2025 Honda Amaze will have a completely new design. This consists of bold looking sleek headlamps complementing the grille of the vehicle which gets a 'H' badge and chrome up top. Adding to this, the car gets a newly designed bumper housing the newly designed fog lamp contributing to its contemporary appeal. Furthermore, the car seems to have a bit of muscular look on its clamshell bonnet.

Along with this, the brand has added new alloy wheels to the mix with a shark fin antenna on the top. Meanwhile, the rear-end of the vehicle also gets a new appeal. This comes in the form of new design for the tail lamps which are reminiscent of the City. The brand seems to have slightly tweaked the rear bumper as well.

The brand has made revisions on the inside as well. This iteration of the Honda Amaze will have dual-tone interiors with a slightly different layout. The other elements on the dashboard are: a bigger 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which might support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The brand is likely to offer rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, sunroof, and more.

Under the hood, the third-generation Honda Amaze is likely to carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol engine. This unit is tuned to produce 90 hp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using either a 5-speed manual or a CV. Chances are, the brand might also introduce a CNG powered variant of the car.