New Audi Q5 Sportback Breaks Cover With 362 HP V6 Engine

New Audi Q5 Sportback in its top SQ5 Sportback variant gets a V6 petrol

Audi's all-new Q5 Sportback SUV is out of the covers now and with the Sportback moniker the SUV has been given a sleek design with a coupe-like rear end. While this contributes to giving the vehicle a dynamic design and better aerodynamics to keep up with modern aesthetics and performance of its powertrain, there is indeed loss of some purity of the SUV genes. However, there are multiple new elements to take the consumers' attention off that. Here are all the details of the new vehicle.

Diving into details of the design, the Audi Q5 Sportback's front end looks like a normal SUV. When moving towards the rear end, the sloping roofline changes perspective. Things get better with the presence of completely new design elements and a spoiler that attracts significant attention. The part of the list of new elements is a freshly designed taillamps covering the width of the vehicle with OLED tech and dual-tone bumper. This is complemented by the presence of silver rims.

On the inside, the Audi Q5 Sportback has similar tech that the brand offers on the standard Q5. When in the cabin, the 14.5-inch central touchscreen attracts the most attention while sharing some of it with the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. The automaker has paid significant attention to the upholstery of the vehicle using sustainable recycled materials like Cascade fabric and Dinamica microfiber into the upholstery.

Underpinning the Audi Q5 Sportback is a Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) which gives the SUV a major technical upgrade over its predecessor. This is the same platform that the brand has used for the A5 sedan and the Q5. However, as part of the new mechanics the SUV has been equipped with a new shock absorption system with optional air suspension system.

In the top SQ5 Sportback, the SUV uses a mild-hybrid 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine instead of a diesel unit. This unit is tuned to produce 362 hp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the Quattro AWD using a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Meanwhile, the entry-level variants of the SUV-coupe come with 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines which give out 204 hp and 340 Nm with AWD setup. There is also an option of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel quattro giving out 204 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Both these engines are supported by 48V mild-hybrid tech which adds 24 hp using 1.7 kWh battery.