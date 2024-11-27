Audi Q7 Facelift To Launch In India Tomorrow: All We Know So Far

The Audi Q7 Facelift will come with a completely new design

Audi, the German luxury car maker, is set to launch the Q7 facelift SUV in the Indian market tomorrow (28 November). This version of the luxury SUV comes with multiple upgrades over the outgoing model. These changes can be seen in the form of revisions in design, interiors as well as the feature list. With these changes in place, the automaker aims to strengthen the position of the model in its segment. Before the launch, here are all the details of the vehicle.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Design

The revisions in the design of the Audi Q7 facelift can be seen in the form of a new front fascia. This consists of a newly designed vertically oriented octagonal grille, replacing the one with a horizontal orientation. The larger mesh of the grill gets silver highlights. This is complemented by the presence of newly designed headlamps with Matrix lights and DRLs. Along with this, the front and rear bumpers of the SUV have been redesigned. The front bumper provides space for a new lower central air intake.

To complement the changes in design, the brand is offering a new design for the alloy wheels. It is to be noted that the base variant of the SUV will be equipped with 19-inch alloys, while the higher variants will have the option of 20 to 22-inch wheels. The body of the SUV will have five paint scheme options: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Sakhur Gold, Samurai Grey, and Waitomo Blue.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Cabin & Features

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the Q7 has been updated with a new layout. It now comes with a new housing for the instrument cluster. To complement it, the SUV will have two interior themes: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. There are changes in the 12.3-inch infotainment system that allow the usage of third-party apps. The list of features also includes a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, adjustable front seats, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, with four-zone climate control, and more. For safety, the brand offers features like eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESC, TPMS, and a suite of ADAS features.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Powertrain

The Audi Q7 is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo petrol engine that produces a peak power of 340bhp and a maximum torque of 500Nm. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that transfers power to all four wheels through the brand's Quattro AWD system. Additionally, it incorporates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency. Globally, the Q7 still offers an option for a V6 diesel engine.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Expected Price

The outgoing version of the Audi Q7 comes at a starting price of Rs 88.6 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 97.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, the facelift of the vehicle is expected to have a relatively higher price.