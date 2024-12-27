Audi Q7 Facelift First Drive Review: Strong But Subtle

A loyalty rate of 35 percent, where one in three buyers are repeat customers, while total sales add up to more than 10,000 units. These are the numbers the Audi Q7 has achieved in the Indian market, which are quite impressive for a luxury SUV that costs as much. Its rivals have moved ahead in terms of modernity but are also much costlier than the Q7, which seems like a good deal as far as the starting price of Rs 88 lakh is concerned. We drove the top-spec Technology trim (Rs 97 lakh) to find out whether it's worth it or not.

Audi Q7 Facelift Exterior

Being a facelift, the entire update is concentrated on the front, with the grille now equipped with vertical chrome studs flanked by the matrix LED headlamps. The bumper features vertical slats and wider openings for the radiator. The side profile is unchanged, but the alloy wheels are now bigger, with the size increased from 19 inches to 20 inches.

The rear end of the car features new internals for the LED tail lamps along with a slightly redesigned bumper. The Q7 remains dimensionally unchanged and measures 5,072 mm in length, 1,970 mm in width, and 1,705 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 3,000 mm. The company is also offering a new Sakhir Gold exterior color option.

Audi Q7 Facelift Interior and Features

You'll have to pull out a magnifying glass to tell the interior apart from the pre-facelift model. The cabin features a new open-pore wood trim for the dashboard as well as the doors. There are no other changes, but the material quality, fit, and finish are top-notch. The seats are comfortable, with the right amount of cushioning and space to accommodate even the biggest frames. Audi is offering Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige interior color options to choose from.



The dual display with a 10-inch touchscreen and touchpad for AC controls remains the same. It gets a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, a virtual cockpit for the driver, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, park assist with a 360-degree camera, 8 airbags, and the newly added lane-keep assist. However, it lacks many modern features like wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

The second row is spacious, and the seats allow for fore-and-aft movement along with manual sun blinds and dedicated AC vents. The third row is unusable for anyone except a lean teen or children. It's better to electrically fold the third row of seats for massive boot space. The Q7's spare wheel has been replaced by a puncture repair kit.