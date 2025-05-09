MG Windsor Pro Garners 8,000 Bookings Within 24 Hours of Launch

JSW MG Motor India has announced a remarkable start for its newly launched MG Windsor Pro, which has received over 8,000 bookings within just 24 hours of opening reservations. This strong response underscores the growing interest in electric mobility in India, especially in the fast-expanding premium EV segment. Positioned as a new variant of the popular Windsor EV, the Windsor Pro comes with a host of performance and technology upgrades. Priced at Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV is also offered under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, starting at Rs. 13.09 lakh with running cost of Rs. 4.5 per km.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming response to the MG Windsor Pro," said Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India. "The rapid uptake of 8,000 bookings in just one day highlights the Windsor's continued appeal and signals consumer confidence in our EV lineup. The Windsor Pro reflects our commitment to a sustainable, tech-led future and reinforces our vision of accelerating EV adoption in India."

The MG Windsor Pro is currently offered in a single 'Essence Pro' variant and packs a larger 52.9 kWh battery, delivering a certified range of up to 449 km on a single charge. The front-mounted electric motor generates 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

In terms of safety and technology, the Windsor Pro comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 key features with three levels of warnings, enhancing driver and passenger safety. The EV also introduces Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities-innovations aimed at improving convenience and connectivity for EV users.

The Windsor Pro now features a powered tailgate and is available in three new colour options - Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red, bringing a refreshed aesthetic to the electric MPV.