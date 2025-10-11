MG Windsor EV Inspire Limited Edition Reaches Dealerships- Only 300 Units Available

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Inspire edition at a starting price of Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the option of BaaS (Battery-as-a-service option), consumers can have the vehicle for 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Being a limited edition version, this iteration brings visual upgrades and will have only 300 units in the country. Now, the EV has started reaching dealerships, ahead of Diwali.

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition features a unique dual-tone exterior in Pearl White and Starry Black, enhanced by all-black alloy wheels with rose gold accents, black ORVMs, and dedicated Inspire branding. This special edition also includes an accessory pack featuring Rose Gold design highlights on the front grille and bumper corner protectors.

Inside, the Inspire Edition continues the theme with Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, an embroidered Inspire logo on the headrests, and gold detailing throughout the cabin. It comes with themed mats, cushions, rear window sunshades, and a leather key cover. Optional accessories include a Skylight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates, which can be purchased at MG dealerships.

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is powered by a 38 kWh battery paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that drives the front wheels. This motor produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. MG claims that the vehicle can achieve a range of up to 331 kilometers on a full charge, with DC fast charging capable of reaching 80 percent in around 40 minutes.

This edition also marks the first anniversary of the model. During this time, the brand has sold 40,000 units of this model. It is currently available for bookings, with deliveries of the electric vehicle expected to commence on October 15, 2025.