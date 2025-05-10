MG M9 Starts Arriving At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

MG M9 (Image Source- Instagram/Hitesh Sharma)
The MG M9 is set to launch in the Indian market. Before the official event, the luxury electric MPV of the brand has started reaching the dealership. Once introduced in the country, it will be retailed via the MG Select luxury car brand. With the model, the brand will step into a new segment, expanding its domain. It is to be noted that the M9 will be the second model of the brand to be sold via the luxury car dealership of the automaker, joining the Cyberster.
The electric MPV features a boxy design aimed at maximizing the interior space. To create a unique appearance, the vehicle's front is upright and enhanced by LED lighting. In particular, the front end comprises headlamps that are integrated into the bumper, surrounded by a chrome trim that extends to the lower part of the vehicle. The manufacturer has also added a faux air dam at the bottom of the MPV.
Also Read: Kia Drops All But One Carens Variant Ahead Of Clavis Price Reveal
The rear of the vehicle echoes this design, showcasing chrome accents and vertically arranged tail lights connected by a full-width light bar. To enhance its aesthetic appeal, the brand has introduced some lines and contours into the rear bumper.
The list of features for the MG M9 includes a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 12-speaker sound system, presidential seats, 16-way adjustment for seats, along with 8 massage settings with ventilation and heating functions. All of this is complemented by Pure Black or Cognac Brown interiors.
The MG M9 will be equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack. This unit powers an electric motor that produces 240 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Employing a front-wheel-drive system, it boasts a claimed range of 430 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 30 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes using a 120 kW DC charger.
The electric MPV features a boxy design aimed at maximizing the interior space. To create a unique appearance, the vehicle's front is upright and enhanced by LED lighting. In particular, the front end comprises headlamps that are integrated into the bumper, surrounded by a chrome trim that extends to the lower part of the vehicle. The manufacturer has also added a faux air dam at the bottom of the MPV.
Also Read: Kia Drops All But One Carens Variant Ahead Of Clavis Price Reveal
The rear of the vehicle echoes this design, showcasing chrome accents and vertically arranged tail lights connected by a full-width light bar. To enhance its aesthetic appeal, the brand has introduced some lines and contours into the rear bumper.
The list of features for the MG M9 includes a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 12-speaker sound system, presidential seats, 16-way adjustment for seats, along with 8 massage settings with ventilation and heating functions. All of this is complemented by Pure Black or Cognac Brown interiors.
The MG M9 will be equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack. This unit powers an electric motor that produces 240 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Employing a front-wheel-drive system, it boasts a claimed range of 430 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 30 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes using a 120 kW DC charger.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world