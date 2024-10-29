MG Delivers 100+ Units Of Comet, Windsor, ZS EV In Delhi-NCR In A Day

JSW MG Motor India today announced the delivery of over a hundred EVs in a single day in Delhi-NCR. Strengthening its commitment to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, the company delivered 100+ units of the Windsor, ZS EV, and Comet. This reiterates the growing enthusiasm of car buyers for MG's EV models.

The MG Windsor recently created a milestone of becoming the first passenger EV in India to garner 15,176 bookings within 24 hours of booking announcement. MG Windsor combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV and is offered with an innovative aerodynamic design, spacious and opulent interiors, reassuring safety, smart connectivity and a claimed range of 332 km.

MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car is Big Inside and Compact Outside (BICO) and offers 55+ connected features with i-SMART technology. Its agile and practical design with a small turning radius enhances manoeuvrability in tight parking spaces and makes city driving convenient. The MG ZS EV offers premium features, spacious interiors, i-SMART technology, and over 75 connected car features. It offers a claimed range of 461 km.

Also, the MG Windsor is on sale with the unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. Resultantly, the Windsor is available at Rs 9.99 Lakhs + battery rental at Rs 3.5/Km. Likewise, the price of the MG Comet EV now starts at Rs 4.99 Lakh + battery rental at Rs 2.5/km, and lastly, the MG ZS EV is offered from Rs 13.99 Lakh + battery rental at Rs 4.5/km