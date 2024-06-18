MG Cloud EV Headed To India: Report

MG India will be launching a new electric car in India, the Cloud EV. The Cloud EV will be launched in September 2024. It will join MG's EV portfolio, which currently comprises the Comet EV and the ZS EV. It will be interesting to see where the Cloud EV will be positioned in the MG EV portfolio as it is quite similar to the ZS EV in terms of dimensions and powertrain. So far, we have spotted the Cloud EV undergoing testing along with some of its patent images.

The Cloud EV is a crossover with a length of nearly 4.3 meters, a width of 1.85 meters, and a height of 1.65 meters. The car can seat up to five occupants. It has a minimal design with an LED DRL light bar in front and headlamps at the bottom. The front is reminiscent of the Comet but with a longer bonnet. The side profile reveals the charging port on the front quarter panel, flush-fitting door handles, and windmill-inspired alloy wheels. The rear end also has a connected light bar with LED tail lamps.

On the inside, the Cloud EV will feature a connected panel to house the driver display and the touchscreen infotainment system. Also, expect wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a sunroof, connected tech, power-adjustable seats, and level 2 ADAS features.

Powertrain details are scarce, but the India-spec Cloud EV is likely to run on a 50.6 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of around 460 km per charge. These numbers are quite similar to the ZS EV (Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 25.20 lakh), making it difficult to estimate whether it will be priced above or below it. We will be getting more information in the coming days, so stay tuned to this space for more details.