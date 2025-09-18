Maruti Suzuki Victoris Deliveries To Begin From September 22

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Victoris SUV in India, priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It proudly earns a full 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, making it the safest Maruti model to date. Bookings are now open, and the brand has recently announced that the delivery of the Creta rival is set to begin on September 22, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Engine And Powertrain

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets the following engine options- a 1.5L NA petrol motor and a 1.5L strong-hybrid setup. The 1.5L NA petrol engine delivers 103 hp against 139 Nm of max torque. It gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Also, it gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. In addition, Maruti Suzuki is offering the option of an AWD layout with the automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Interior And Features

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris features a 3-layer dashboard with black and ivory dual-tone interiors, with a soft-touch instrument panel. Furthermore, textured seat upholstery and piano black accents add to the premium in-cabin experience. Also, the Victoris comprises a long list of features, including a larger 10.1-inch Smartplay Pro-X touchscreen infotainment unit, paired to an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos surround sound. Another display on the dashboard is a 10.25-inch instrument cluster - a first for any Maruti Suzuki car so far. The Hyundai Creta rival further gets a 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM2.5 air filter.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Variants And Price

Maruti Suzuki has recently revealed the variant-wise price details of the Victoris.

1.5L NA Smart Hybrid (Petrol) - 5MT

LXi: Rs 10,49,900

VXi: Rs 11,79,900

ZXi: Rs 13,56,900

ZXi (O): Rs 14,07,900

ZXi+: Rs 15,23,900

ZXi+ (O): Rs 15,81,900

1.5L NA Smart Hybrid (Petrol) - 6AT

VXi: Rs 13,35,900

ZXi: Rs 15,12,900

ZXi (O): Rs 15,63,900

ZXi+: Rs 17,18,900

ZXi+ (O): Rs 17,76,900

1.5L NA Smart Hybrid (Petrol) - AllGrip Select (6AT)

ZXi+: Rs 18,63,900

ZXi+ (O): Rs 19,21,900

Strong Hybrid (e-CVT)

VXi: Rs 16,37,900

ZXi: Rs 17,79,900

ZXi (O): Rs 18,38,900

ZXi+: Rs 19,46,900

ZXi+ (O): Rs 19,98,900

1.5L NA Petrol S-CNG - 5MT

LXi: Rs 11,49,900

VXi: Rs 12,79,900

ZXi: Rs 14,56,900

Also, the Victoris can be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 27,707.