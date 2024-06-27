Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024: Variants Explained

Maruti introduced the 2024 Swift with prices ranging between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The latest Swift boasts of a refreshed design, a new fuel-efficient engine, and significantly more features. Even the base variants now come equipped with six airbags and halogen projector headlights.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. This engine delivers 82 hp and 112 Nm of peak torque, which is a reduction of 8 hp and 1 Nm compared to the previous model. However, the engine is now 3 kpl more efficient, with a claimed fuel economy figure of 24.8 kpl (MT) and 25.75 kpl (AMT).

The gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The two-pedal convenience can be had with all the variants except for the base LXi trim. The Swift AMT is priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the manual variants. Now, let's look at the variant-wise features list.

Maruti Swift LXi

Price: Rs 6.49 lakh; Gearbox: 5-speed MT

-Six airbags

-Hill-start assist

-ESC

-Rear defogger

-Remote central locking

-Halogen projector headlights

-LED tail-lights

-14-inch steel wheels

-Black finish on the grille, wing mirrors and door handles

-Body-coloured bumpers

-Power windows

-Manually adjustable wing mirrors

-Tilt steering adjust

Maruti Swift VXi

Price: Rs 7.3 lakh-7.8 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT

Features over LXi

-Wheel covers for the 14-inch wheels

-Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles

-Power adjustable wing mirrors

-Height-adjustable driver seat

-Rear parcel tray

-Day/night IRVM

-7-inch touchscreen

-Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

-Steering-mounted controls

-4 speakers

Maruti Swift VXi (O)

Price: Rs 7.57 lakh-8.07 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT

Features over VXi

-Power folding wing mirrors

-Connected car tech

-Keyless entry

-Push-button start

Maruti Swift ZXi

Price: Rs 8.3 lakh-8.8 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT

Features over VXi (O)

-Rear washer/wiper

-LED projector headlights

-LED daytime running lamps

-15-inch alloy wheels

-Wireless phone charger

-Standard USB and USB type-C charging ports

-Auto climate control with rear AC vents

-60:40 split-folding rear seat

-2 tweeters

Maruti Swift ZXi+

Price: Rs 9 lakh-9.5 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT

Features over ZXi

-LED fog lights

-Rear camera

-Machined 15-inch alloy wheels

-Colour MID

-Cruise control

-9-inch touchscreen

-Arkamys audio system