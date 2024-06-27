Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024: Variants Explained

Maruti introduced the 2024 Swift with prices ranging between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The latest Swift boasts of a refreshed design, a new fuel-efficient engine, and significantly more features. Even the base variants now come equipped with six airbags and halogen projector headlights.
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. This engine delivers 82 hp and 112 Nm of peak torque, which is a reduction of 8 hp and 1 Nm compared to the previous model. However, the engine is now 3 kpl more efficient, with a claimed fuel economy figure of 24.8 kpl (MT) and 25.75 kpl (AMT).
The gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The two-pedal convenience can be had with all the variants except for the base LXi trim. The Swift AMT is priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the manual variants. Now, let's look at the variant-wise features list.
Maruti Swift LXi
Price: Rs 6.49 lakh; Gearbox: 5-speed MT
-Six airbags
-Hill-start assist
-ESC
-Rear defogger
-Remote central locking
-Halogen projector headlights
-LED tail-lights
-14-inch steel wheels
-Black finish on the grille, wing mirrors and door handles
-Body-coloured bumpers
-Power windows
-Manually adjustable wing mirrors
-Tilt steering adjust
Maruti Swift VXi
Price: Rs 7.3 lakh-7.8 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT
Features over LXi
-Wheel covers for the 14-inch wheels
-Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles
-Power adjustable wing mirrors
-Height-adjustable driver seat
-Rear parcel tray
-Day/night IRVM
-7-inch touchscreen
-Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-Steering-mounted controls
-4 speakers
Maruti Swift VXi (O)
Price: Rs 7.57 lakh-8.07 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT
Features over VXi
-Power folding wing mirrors
-Connected car tech
-Keyless entry
-Push-button start
Maruti Swift ZXi
Price: Rs 8.3 lakh-8.8 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT
Features over VXi (O)
-Rear washer/wiper
-LED projector headlights
-LED daytime running lamps
-15-inch alloy wheels
-Wireless phone charger
-Standard USB and USB type-C charging ports
-Auto climate control with rear AC vents
-60:40 split-folding rear seat
-2 tweeters
Maruti Swift ZXi+
Price: Rs 9 lakh-9.5 lakh; Gearbox options: 5-speed MT and AMT
Features over ZXi
-LED fog lights
-Rear camera
-Machined 15-inch alloy wheels
-Colour MID
-Cruise control
-9-inch touchscreen
-Arkamys audio system