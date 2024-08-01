Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent; Alto, S-Presso Enjoy Strong Demand

In July 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported total sales of 1,75,041 units, reflecting the company's strong hold in the Indian automotive market. This figure includes domestic sales, OEM sales, and exports, offering a comprehensive view of the company's performance. In comparison to July last year, the automaker has registered a YoY drop of 4 per cent in its sales, as the brand sold 1,81,630 units in July 2023.

Domestic Sales Breakdown

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales in July 2024 stood at 1,40,354 units, a notable figure that encompasses passenger vehicles (PVs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Breaking it down further:

Passenger Vehicle Sales

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,463 units, down from 152,126 units in the previous year, categorized into various segments:

Mini Segment: Featuring the Alto and S-Presso, this segment recorded sales of 9,960 units, slightly up from 9,590 units in July 2023.

Featuring the Alto and S-Presso, this segment recorded sales of 9,960 units, slightly up from 9,590 units in July 2023. Compact Segment: This segment, which includes popular models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, saw sales of 58,682 units, a decline from 67,102 units in July 2023. Despite the drop, the compact segment remains a significant contributor to Maruti's overall sales.

This segment, which includes popular models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, saw sales of 58,682 units, a decline from 67,102 units in July 2023. Despite the drop, the compact segment remains a significant contributor to Maruti's overall sales. Mid-Size Segment: The Ciaz, representing the mid-size segment, experienced a sharp decline with only 603 units sold compared to 1,348 units in the same month last year.

The Ciaz, representing the mid-size segment, experienced a sharp decline with only 603 units sold compared to 1,348 units in the same month last year. Utility Vehicles (UVs) : This segment, which includes models like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, recorded sales of 56,302 units, down from 62,049 units in July 2023.

: This segment, which includes models like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, recorded sales of 56,302 units, down from 62,049 units in July 2023. Vans: The Eeco van sales were slightly lower, with 11,916 units sold compared to 12,037 units in July 2023.

Light Commercial Vehicles

The Super Carry, Maruti's LCV, saw an increase in sales, with 2,891 units sold in July 2024, compared to 2,559 units in July 2023.

Sales to Other OEMs

Sales to other OEMs reached 10,702 units in July 2024, a substantial increase from 4,746 units in July 2023. This significant growth highlights Maruti's expanding role as a supplier to other manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki sells the Baleno, Fronx, and Rumion to Toyota Kirloskar Motors.

Export Sales

Maruti Suzuki's export sales totalled 23,985 units in July 2024, up from 22,199 units in July 2023. This growth in exports demonstrates the company's robust international demand and its ability to compete globally.