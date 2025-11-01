Maruti Suzuki Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In October 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has earned the title of being the best-selling manufacturer in the country in October 2025. The automaker has registered its highest-ever monthly sales with a dispatch of 2,20,894 units.

The sales performance was fueled by robust demand during the festive season and consumer interest in the brand's compact cars and utility vehicles. Domestic sales reached an all-time high of 180,675 units, which includes both passenger and light commercial vehicles. The company also distributed 8,915 units to other OEMs, while exports amounted to 31,304 units.

In the domestic passenger vehicle category, Maruti Suzuki sold 176,318 units in October. The compact car range, which features models like the Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, and Ignis, drove significant sales, contributing 76,143 units, indicating strong demand in the small-car sector. The Mini segment, encompassing the Alto and S-Presso, accounted for 9,067 units.

The company's utility vehicle lineup continued to be a significant growth driver, with models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6 collectively delivering 77,571 units. The Eeco van added 13,537 units to the monthly total, while the Super Carry light commercial vehicle contributed another 4,357 units.

For the period from April to October of the current financial year, Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 971,764 units, with total domestic figures, including OEM and LCV sales, at 1,060,866 units. Meanwhile, exports during this timeframe totaled 238,763 units, bringing the company's cumulative sales for the first seven months of FY26 to 1,299,629 units.