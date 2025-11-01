Mahindra XEV 9S Teased Ahead Of Debut On November 27

Mahindra & Mahindra has teased its upcoming electric SUV called the XEV 9S. This will be a significant addition to the brand's lineup and will come with a seven-seat configuration. To accommodate the extra length, the SUV will come with a relatively longer wheelbase compared to the existing XEV 9e. To build hype around the November 27 debut, the brand has released a teaser revealing the name.

The XEV 9S will be built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, which also serves as the foundation for the XEV 9e. This flexible and scalable architecture has been specifically designed for electric vehicles, allowing for variations in vehicle length and seating configurations. The INGLO platform enables Mahindra to increase the wheelbase of the XEV 9e without needing a significant redesign of its fundamental components.

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers 39 Percent Growth In October 2025 Sales



The seven-seat arrangement is expected to differ from the five-seat layout of the standard XEV 9e. By leveraging the platform's scalability, Mahindra has added an extra row of seating while preserving the overall design concept of the vehicle. The longer length of the XEV 9S in comparison to the XEV 9e provides the necessary space inside for accommodating a third row of passengers.

Mahindra XEV 9s is expected to have similar specifications to the XEV 9e, which is already on sale in the country. It might get a 79 kWh battery pack offering 656 km of range on a single charge. The XEV 9e also gets a 59 kWh battery pack, which offers 542 km of range on a single charge. Furthermore, the brand is expected to load the vehicle with features offered on the other born electric vehicles of the brand.