Maruti Suzuki Records Strong Sales In April 2025, Totaling 1.79 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has reported total sales of 179,791 units for April 2025, marking an increase over the 168,089 units sold in the same month last year. This includes total domestic sales of 151,880 units (up from 145,929 in April 2024), exports of 27,911 units, and sales of 9,827 units to other OEMs. The numbers reflect steady demand across segments despite mixed performances in specific categories.
Mini & Compact SegmentThe Mini segment, comprising models like the Alto and S-Presso, saw a sharp decline with 6,332 units sold in April 2025, compared to 11,519 units in April 2024. However, the Compact segment-which includes popular models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR-recorded a strong 61,591 units, up from 56,953 units last year. Together, the Mini and Compact segments contributed 67,923 units, showing a slight dip from 68,472 units in April 2024.
Mid-Size SegmentSales of the mid-size sedan Ciaz declined significantly, with only 321 units sold in April 2025 versus 867 in April 2024. The overall slowdown in sedan demand continues to impact this segment.
Passenger Car TotalIn total, passenger car sales (Mini, Compact, and Mid-Size) stood at 68,244 units, a small drop from 69,339 units in April 2024.
Utility VehiclesUtility vehicles-including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6-posted strong growth, rising to 59,022 units from 56,553 units in April 2024. This segment continues to be a key driver of volume for the company.
VansThe Eeco van remained a steady performer, selling 11,438 units, slightly down from 12,060 units sold in April 2024.
Light Commercial VehiclesThe Super Carry LCV posted a notable growth, with 3,349 units sold in April 2025, compared to 2,496 units last year.
OEM & Export SalesSales to other OEMs saw a strong rise, nearly doubling from 5,481 units in April 2024 to 9,827 units this year. Export sales also surged to 27,911 units from 22,160 units, contributing to the company's robust overall performance.
