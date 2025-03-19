Maruti Suzuki Offers Discount Worth Rs 45,000 On Alto K10, Wagon R, And More

Maruti Suzuki, the Indian car manufacturing brand has rolled out the March offers for its popular Arena lineup. It is offering discounts and benefits worth Rs 40,000 on cars like- Alto K10, S Presso, Swift and more. These benefits include cash discounts, corporate benefits, exchange bonus and more. These details are provided by our dealership correspondent and it may vary depending on the dealerships and cities.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets cash discounts worth Rs 35,000 on its manual petrol variants, and Rs 40,000 on the AMT and CNG variants, and benefits worth Rs 2,000 as corporate benefit. Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 or Rs 25,000 scrapping benefits on cars older than 15 years.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Customers can get a cash discount worth Rs 30,000 on the Swift LXi and Rs 25,000 on the other variants of the Swift. The brand has also attached additional exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 scrappage benefits.



Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S Presso and Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S Presso, and the Celerio get cash discounts worth Rs 40,000 on the manual transmission variants and Rs 45,000 on the AMT variants. Further, these cars get additional benefits like exchange bonus and scrappage bonus as well.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti is offering a cash discount worth Rs 10,000 on the Eeco petrol, it also gets a scrapping bonus worth Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

There are no offers attached to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga. Also, the customers who are getting their first car and switching from a two-wheeler to a four-wheel get benefits worth Rs 10,000 as a Helmet to Seat Belt offer.