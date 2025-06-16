Maruti Suzuki June 2025 Discounts: Up To Rs 85,000 Off On WagonR, Swift, Dzire And More

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the passenger vehicle sales marginally declined. To clear out inventories and post bigger digits on the sales tally, automakers are offering huge discounts this summer. In fact, the country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is not shying away from this race. The company is offering lucrative deals on its model line-up, in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here's a full model-wise discount description of Maruti Suzuki's line-up. However, the scheme might vary on a dealer basis and inventory availability. As these Maruti Suzuki June 2025 discounts were shared by our dealer-level source, we request you kindly check with your nearest dealership for the exact quantum of benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Arena June 2025 Discounts:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & Celerio

The Alto K10 and Celerio are available with a Rs 35,000 cash discount on manual variants and Rs 40,000 on AMT variants. Additionally, corporate buyers can avail of a further Rs 2,100 discount, making these entry-level hatchbacks even more affordable.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Buyers of the S-Presso can enjoy up to Rs 30,000 off on manual variants and Rs 35,000 off on AMT versions. Like other small cars, a Rs 2,100 corporate discount can be added to the overall savings.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R comes with up to Rs 35,000 cash benefits on manual variants and Rs 40,000 on AMT variants. Customers exchanging an old Wagon R can get an additional Rs 40,000 upgrade discount, along with a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti is offering up to Rs 25,000 cash discount on the Swift. Those exchanging their old Swift can get a Rs 50,000 upgrade bonus, plus an extra Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The practical Eeco van is being offered with Rs 15,000 off on petrol variants and Rs 10,000 off on CNG models, making it a value-for-money choice for family and commercial buyers alike.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Currently, there are no discount offers available on the Dzire sedan for June.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Petrol

The Brezza Petrol gets up to Rs 10,000 cash discount, along with an additional Rs 10,000 corporate benefit, making it a tempting offer for compact SUV buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti is offering a Rs 10,000 corporate discount on the Ertiga MPV this month.

Additional Exchange Bonus

Customers can avail of an extra Rs 15,000 exchange bonus on Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Eeco, and Brezza. If scrapping a 15-year-old vehicle, the exchange bonus increases to Rs 25,000.

Special Upgrade Offer

An exclusive upgrade discount is available on Wagon R and Swift for customers exchanging cars up to 3 years old.