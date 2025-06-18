Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is A Comeback King, Records 1.5X Sales Growth In May'25

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has witnessed a 1.5X sales growth in May 2025. The 4X4 off-roader recorded 682 unit sales in May'25, surpassing the total sales of 274 units registered in May'24. This sales hike has credited Jimny with a YoY growth of 149 percent. The Maruti Suzuki also recorded more than 1 lakh unit sales in June, since its launch in June 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which gives out 105 hp of power and 134 Nm of torque. It comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The brand claims that the manual version of the Jimny offers a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kilometers per liter, whereas the automatic version delivers a mileage of 16.39 kilometers per liter.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a gunmetal grey grille that also features chrome plating, giving it an aggressive look. The other key exterior highlights include round LED headlamps, an impact-optimized bumper with angled edges, and drip rail along the side and rear edges, and more. The Jimny sits on a ladder frame, standing on 15-inch wheels.

Maruti Suzuki interior

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the Alpha trim and a 7-inch infotainment screen in the Zeta variants. It also gets Surround Sense Powered by Arkamys, a 4-speaker setup, and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has two major variants available in the Indian market, with manual and automatic transmission options. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta variant start from Rs 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Alpha variant starts from Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom).