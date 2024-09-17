Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves Sales Landmark, Campaign Launched

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced the Fronx compact SUV has achieved a 1 lakh sales milestone since launch in just 10 months, becoming India's fastest vehicle to do so in SUV and PV categories.

MSIL unveiled the ‘Thrill Has a New Shape' campaign for Fronx Turbo, highlighting the adrenaline rush that a turbo engine delivers. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Fronx Turbo embodies innovation and the spirit of pushing boundaries to deliver a thrilling driving experience. With its powerful engine, stunning design, and engineering that speaks to the aspirations of modern drivers, it is a standout choice for customers seeking performance. We have tried to capture this with our ‘Thrill Has a New Shape' campaign that lays emphasis on how Fronx Turbo symbolizes the thrill of driving.”

Fronx Turbo is powered by the 1.0-litre KSeries Boosterjet petrol engine featuring smart hybrid technology. It gets the option of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed AT with paddle shifters. The Fronx Turbo offers returns claimed fuel economy of 21.5 kmpl with manual transmission and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic gearbox.

The genesis of this campaign stems from our persistent endeavour to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. It positions Fronx Turbo as a vehicle that doesn't just meet expectations but exceeds them, Banerjee added.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also available in a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which comes with manual and AGS transmission. Fronx in a CNG-powered avatar was also introduced earlier this year. Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and is sold through the Nexa channel.

