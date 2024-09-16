New-Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire Design Revealed In Spyshots

Expect the New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire to be launched during Diwali 2024

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the new-generation Dzire before the year ends. And now the first spyshots of the subcompact sedan have surfaced, fully revealing the exterior design of the car. The first thing that you notice is that the new Dzire looks significantly different from the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The front end gets a premium-looking grille with horizontal slats, extending all the way from the bonnet to the bumper and slim headlights. There is a small sunroof seen on the car as well. The design of the alloy wheels is quite different from that the of the Swift too and the rear section too is different, with differently designed taillights and the boot section of course is different too.

The new Dzire will be built on the same Heartect platform as the Swift, with the compact sedan getting the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine making 82 hp and 112 Nm. Expect Maruti Suzuki to launch a CNG version of the new Dzire as well, possibly a few months after the launch of the petrol model. The Dzire will have a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

Expect the interior and feature set of the Dzire to be similar to that of the Swift. The car will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor and expect the prices to see a slight bump. Maruti Suzuki will likely launch the new Dzire during Diwali 2024.

Source: TOI Auto