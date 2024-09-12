Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Vs Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specs, Price, Mileage Comparison

As the government is pushing for lower emission standards and the use of cleaner fuel, diesel is on its way out. Although, it isn't as dirty a fuel as it is being projected. Since EVs remain out of reach for most, either in terms of finances or use-case scenarios, the sale of CNG cars has registered a spike. Therefore, we now have some interesting CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh, namely the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Punch. The list is now joined by the 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift in its CNG avatar. Let's get on a quick comparison of these CNG cars.

Swift S-CNG Vs Grand i10 Nios CNG Vs Punch iCNG

Models Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Tata Punch CNG Engine 1.2L 3-cyl petrol 1.2L 4-cyl petrol 1.2L 3-cyl petrol Power 69.75 Hp, 81.6 Hp 69 Hp, 83 Hp 73.5 Hp, 90 Hp Torque 101.8 Nm, 112 Nm 95.2 Nm, 113.8 Nm 103 Nm, 115 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Mileage (Petrol) 24.8 kmpl 20.7 kmpl 20.09 kmpl Mileage (CNG) 32.85 km/kg 27 km/kg 26.99 km/kg

Price Comparison: Swift Vs Nios Vs Punch CNG

The prices for the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG start from Rs 8.20 lakh and go up to Rs 9.20 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in a total of 3 trims. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' CNG range starts from Rs 7.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.30 lakh. There are four variants in total on sale. Lastly, the Tata Punch CNG is on sale in 5 variants, with prices starting from Rs 7.23 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, both the Grand i10 Nios and Punch iCNG are available with dual-cylinder technology, but the Swift misses out on it.

Specs Comparison: Swift Vs Nios Vs Punch CNG

Interestingly, all of these cars get 1.2L petrol engines. The Swift and Punch opt for a 3-cylinder layout, while the Nios gets a 4-cylinder motor. The Swift boasts peak outputs of 69.75 Hp/101.8 Nm in CNG mode, while it generates 81.6 Hp/112 Nm in petrol mode. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios pushes out peak outputs of 69 Hp/95.2 Nm and 83 Hp/113.8 Nm in CNG and petrol modes, respectively. Lastly, the Punch CNG generates a peak power output of 73.5 Hp and 103 Nm of max torque with CNG as fuel, and it goes up to 90 Hp and 115 Nm when operated with petrol as fuel. All of these cars are on sale with 5-speed manual gearboxes.

Mileage Comparison: Swift Vs Nios Vs Punch CNG

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG boasts a 32.85 km/kg mileage on CNG and 24.8 kmpl in the petrol configuration. The Grand i10 Nios' mileage is 20.7 kmpl for petrol MT grades and 27 km/kg for CNG variants. The Tata Punch iCNG is claimed to deliver a mileage of 20.09 kmpl for petrol MT trims and 26.99 km/kg for CNG spec models.