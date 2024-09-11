MG Windsor Electric CUV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 331 Km Range

JSW MG Motor India has launched its much-awaited mass-market electric car - Windsor. MG claims that it is the country's first-ever CUV that delivers the practicality of an SUV with the comfort of a sedan. Built on 'Pure EV Platform' the Windsor is aimed at offering a comfortable drive. Prices for the MG Windsor start from Rs 9.99 lakh and it comes with some unique ownership programs and benefits, including BaaS (Battery as a Service).

MG Windsor - Battery As A Service

The company has kept the starting price at Rs 9.99 lakh, but the users will have to pay Rs 3.5 per km for battery, as a part of a special finance scheme. With this move, the brand is trying to make the Windsor comparable to regular ICE SUVs in terms of ownership cost.

MG Windsor - Free Charging & Buyback Plan

In addition, the company is offering a lifetime battery warranty to the first owner of MG Windsor. Also, it comes bundled with one year of free public charging with the eHUB by MG app. JSW MG Motor India is also introducing its 3-60 buyback plan for the Windsor that ensures a 60% retention of its value after 3 years/45,000 km.

MG Windsor - Specs

The Windsor comes with the PMS motor which is IP67 certified. It sources juice through a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack. There are 4 driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) and the peak outputs stand at 136 Hp and 200 Nm. The claimed range stands at 331 km, and it can be charged in 40 minutes via a DC fast charger.

MG Windsor - Interior

The CUV features a class-leading wheelbase of 2,700 millimetres for a spacious cabin. The rear bench comes with a bubbled leather finish for comfort and can be reclined up to 135 degrees. Besides, there is an Infinity View Glass sunroof to elevate the cabin feel. For the infotainment unit, a 15.6-inch touchscreen display is used, which is mounted on the dashboard, taking centre stage.

MG Windsor - Design

The Windsor features an upright face with a high-set bonnet. The headlamp assembly gets a vertically split architecture, while it gets a similar rounded profile for the taillamps with a connecting light bar. Overall, the design is rounded and contemporary.