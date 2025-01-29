Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Crisp Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki eVitara will get monotone as well as dual-tone paint scheme options
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first born electric vehicle of the brand in the Indian market was unveiled in all its glory at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While the brand has yet to launch the EV, its details remain a hot topic of discussion. Before the official event, a few details of the vehicle including the features, and trim levels among other things have leaked online. Before we get into the specifics, it is worth mentioning that the electric SUV will be manufactured at the OEM's Gujarat Plant and will be sold in multiple international markets including Japan and Europe.
Starting with the design, as seen at the time of unveiling the electric vehicle will have a futuristic design. This will be seen in the form of elements like 3-point Matrix LED DRLs and rear lamps. The vehicle also sports 18-inch alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design and an edgy design. To improve the aeros, the automaker has also added active air vents at the front.
The electric SUV has a length of 4,275 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase is 2,700 mm with a ground clearance of 180 mm. The design of the electric vehicle will be complemented by Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Bluish Black, and Splendid Silver. There will also be dual-tone options with combinations using Opulent Red, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black Roof.
The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara comes loaded with features like a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting, a floating center console, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic glass roof, a wireless charging pad, 10-way electrically adjustable seat, a 40:20:40 split for rear seats and more. The list of safety features includes a 360-degree camera, seven Airbags, a suite of ADAS features, and more.
The Maruti Suzuki eVitara will be launched with two battery pack options as revealed by the brand earlier. It gets a 49 kWh battery pack with the option of a 61 kWh battery pack offering a range of 500 km on a single charge.
