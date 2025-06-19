Maruti Suzuki Announces Winners Of Its Accelerator Program's 9th Edition

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announces the winners of the 9th Cohort of its flagship Accelerator program. The winners include six Indian startups: Frinks AI, mistEO, Adagrad, Com Olho, ProSolvr and Eligere and three German startups: Caire AI, Syn2Core and Talonic, under the newly introduced Global Startups category. All nine startups will now engage in a proof of concept (PoC) with Maruti Suzuki, working closely with the Company's teams to test and validate their solutions in real-world conditions.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Startups bring fresh thinking and new ideas. Through the Maruti Suzuki Accelerator program, we have been working with them to co-create future ready solutions that enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space. The participation of global startups, this cohort onwards, marks a new milestone in this journey. It further supports our efforts to contribute meaningfully to 'Make in India' and 'Startup India' initiatives of the Government. We welcome the winning startups to join us in our mission to offer 'Joy of Mobility' to as many people as possible."

This was the first cohort to include global participation, with 19 startups from India and 7 from Germany, presenting their solutions at the grand finale. The cohort witnessed startups showcasing innovative AI-powered solutions across diverse domains, such as cybersecurity, road safety, quality control, EV charging infrastructure, and and battery swapping. These solutions have the potential to enhance operational efficiency and improve overall customer ownership experience, supporting Maruti Suzuki's ambition to scale up its business operations.

Maruti Suzuki's Innovation Programs:

The Company has built multiple programs that provide the right direction and support to startups in developing innovative solutions to help solve business problems. In the journey of 6 years, over 5,000 startups have been screened, 150 startups were engaged and 25 of these startups have been onboarded as partners delivering value to our business.