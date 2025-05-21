Maruti S-Presso Gets A Jimny-Inspired Makeover: Pics

The Indonesia Modification & Lifestyle Expo (IMX) 2025 has launched its Semarang Series, marking an important moment for the country's automotive and lifestyle industries. This event showcases innovative vehicle modifications and highlights the lively culture connected to cars. Recently, Indonesian tuner GH Style modified the S-Presso, taking inspiration from the classic Suzuki Jimny. This eye-catching update has sparked conversations about the future design of the S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny inspired S-Presso

About The Event

The Semarang Series of IMX 2025 highlights innovative automotive designs and modifications. A key feature is the third version of the "Indonesian Pride Bodykit," showcasing local talent in automotive design. The event also includes rare vehicles, special guests, and displays from local legends, providing an engaging experience for visitors.

The Modified S-Presso: Upgrades

GH Style gives the S-Presso a rugged look similar to the Suzuki Jimny. The front is updated with new circular LED projector headlights, a classic grille with 'Suzuki' lettering, and a strong bumper with round fog lights. The sides have flared wheel arches and chunky cladding, along with off-road-style white wheels that emphasize its adventurous appeal. The rear has a redesigned bumper to match the overall theme.

The Modified S-Presso: Powertrain

Even with the changes in design, the vehicle keeps its original 1.0L 3-cylinder petrol engine, producing 66 hp at 6000 rpm and 90 Nm of torque, available with either a 5-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).