Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio Dream Series Edition Launched, AGS Variants Price Slashed

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday launched ‘Dream Series Limited Edition' for its entry-level hatchbacks Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio. The company also reduced the prices of AGS (automatic)-fitted models by up to Rs 5,000.

MSIL has introduced the ‘Dream Series Limited Edition' for three models: the Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+, and Celerio LXI. These variants are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and will only be available for June 2024.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price reduction of Rs 5,000 for AGS variants of select models of Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx and Ignis.

Alto K10 VXI+ Dream Series is equipped with a reverse parking camera and security system. Along with these, the S-Presso VXi+ Dream Series has a pair of speakers, an interior styling kit, wheel arch cladding, body side moulding, side, rear and front skid plates, chrome garnish on the front grille and back door and frame for the number plate. Celerio LXi Dream Series, on the other hand, comes with a pair of speakers, a pioneer stereo system and a reverse parking camera.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL, said," Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition' models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”