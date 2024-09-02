Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso Prices Slashed, Cheaper By Up To Rs 6,500

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki slashed prices on select variants of its popular entry-level hatchbacks Alto and S-Presso on Monday by up to Rs 6,500.

The price of the base (LXi) trim of S-Presso which costs Rs 5.01 lakh (ex-showroom) has been reduced by Rs 2,000. The price of the mid-trim (VXi) of Alto K10, on the other hand, which is priced at Rs 5.06 lakh has become cheaper by Rs 6,500.

The price correction on select variants of S-Presso and Alto K10 may be induced by a slump in sales. Maruti Suzuki clocked 181,782 units sold, down from 189,082 units in the same month last year, registering a 3.9 per cent drop.

S-Presso and Alto K10 are available with a 1-litre, K-Series petrol engine and offer excellent fuel efficiency.