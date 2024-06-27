Mahindra XUV700 Reaches 2 Lakh Production Milestone In Less Than Three Years

Mahindra rolls out the 200,000th unit of the XUV700 in India

In less than three years since its launch, over 2 lakh units of the Mahinda XUV700 have been manufactured in India. With the first 100,000 units being manufactured in 21 months, the next 100,000 units took just 33 months in all to be rolled out. In order to commemorate the same, Mahindra will offer two new colour options on the XUV700 - Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, where the latter is exclusive to the XUV700, with a total of nine colours on sale now.

Needless to say, the XUV700 has been a hit with Indian SUV enthusiasts, with the car offering solid road presence, decent features and is practical at the same time. The XUV700 also gets segment-first features like Alexa integration, level-2 ADAS and a 26.03 cm dual HD screen, which acts as an instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The XUV700 also has a 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP and has the highest combined safety rating for occupant protection.

Mahindra launched the updated XUV700 in January 2024, with added features like ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs and others. Backed by strong demand, Mahindra also expanded its production capacity, aiming to reduce waiting time and faster deliveries for customers. Prices of the XUV700 start at Rs. 13.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom).