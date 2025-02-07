Mahindra XUV 700, Scorpio, And Thar Get Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Details

The February month has brought deals for the potential car customer as major car companies are offering attractive discounts and benefits. Among these companies is Mahindra, the brand has announced benefits up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Bolero, the Scorpion, and the Thar. The benefits are valid for MY2024 and MY2025 models.

Mahindra Scorpio (Benefits Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh)

Mahindra is offering a heavy discount, worth Rs 1.25 lakh on the Scorpio Classic. The base model of the Scorpio, that is the S trim gets Rs 1.25 lakh off. However, the top trim of the Scorpio, S11 gets a discount worth Rs 90,000. These offers are attached to the MY2024 models.

The MY2025 model of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S gets Rs 90,000 off, and the Scorpio Classic S11 gets a discount worth Rs 44,000.

The Mahindra Scorpio classic has a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine, churning out a peak power and torque of 132 Hp and 320 Nm, respectively.

Mahindra has also attached the discount benefits on the Scorpio N models. The MY2024 models of the Scorpio N Z2 get benefits up to Rs 35,000, whereas the Z11 model has a discount of Rs 40,000. The Z8 and Z8L MY 2024 models get Rs 80,000 off.

The MY2025 models of the Scorpio N Z4 and the Scorpio N Z6 get offers worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 90,000 respectively.

The Scorpio N has two engine options- 2.0-liter petrol and the 2.2-liter diesel engine, generating a peak power of 132 Hp and 175 Hp, respectively.

Mahindra Thar (Benefits Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh)

Mahindra is offering discounts for the MY2024 models of the Thar. The Thar 2WD, petrol gets offers worth Rs 1.25 lakh, the Thar 2WD, diesel gets a discount of Rs 50,000, and a discount of Rs 1 lakh is offered on petrol and diesel variants of the Thar 4WD.

The Mahindra Thar has a 2.0-liter petrol engine, churning out a peak power of 147 Hp. It also has a 2.2-liter diesel engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine option.

Mahindra XUV 700 (Benefits Up To Rs 1 lakh)

Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on the MY2024 models of the XUV 700. The XUV 700 AX3 and AX5 trim gets discount benefits worth Rs 50,000. The MY 2024 model of the AX7 trim has Rs 1 lakh off, whereas the MX trim gets Rs 60,000 off.

Mahindra is also offering a discount worth Rs 20,000 on the AX5 and AX5S of the MY2025 models.

The 2.0-liter petrol engine of the Mahindra XUV700 generates a peak power and torque output of 194.3 Hp and 380 Nm, respectively. The 2.2-liter diesel engine gives the Mahindra XUV700 a power and torque output of 179.51 Hp and 420 Nm, respectively.