Mahindra XUV 3XO Gets These 5 Features But Tata Nexon Misses Out On

The sub-4m compact SUV space is a heated one. No doubt, it is hotter than India, although the temperature is rising to 50 degrees in some parts of the country. The segment is ruled by the Tata Nexon. However, the newest entrant in business - the Mahindra XUV 3XO, isn't short on ammunition. The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with potent powertrain options, along with both manual and automatic powertrain choices. Moreover, the 3XO gets a feature list that can make the Nexon a little nervous with its equipment list. Well, here are five features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO that aren't available with the Tata Nexon.

Dual-Zone Climate Control

One of the standout features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is its dual-zone climate control system. This allows the driver and front passenger to set their individual temperature preferences, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone. Sadly, the Tata Nexon comes with just a conventional single-zone climate control system.

Watch Mahindra XUV 3XO Review:

Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The biggest selling point for the Tata Nexon remains its much-hyped 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. While the SUV is loaded with a slew of safety tech, the net misses out on Level-2 ADAS, which is offered on the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Furthermore, the XUV 3XO comes equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags and more.

Steering Modes

The XUV 3XO offers selectable steering modes, allowing drivers to choose between different levels of steering assistance based on their preference and driving conditions. Whether you prefer a light and easy steering feel for city driving or a heavier, more responsive setup for highway cruising, the XUV 3XO has you covered.

Rear Disc Brakes

For improved braking performance, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with rear disc brakes. This feature ensures better stopping power and heat dissipation compared to drum brakes. Well, Tata Nexon gets the stopping duties done with disc brakes on the front and drums on the rear.

Electronic Parking Brake

Needless to say, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has upped the ante in terms of feature list. It even gets an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, making traffic-filled commutes easy to deal with. The Nexon, on the other hand, is on sale with a mechanical hand brake.