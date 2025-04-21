Mahindra XEV 7e To Launch Soon, Here's What You Can Expect

Mahindra launched the born electric SUVs - the BE6 and XEV 9e, the previous year. Both the electric cars were based on Mahindra's INGLO platform. Now, Mahindra is also planning to launch its third born-electric SUV - Mahindra XEV 7e. The Indian auto manufacturer has not made any announcements yet, however, it is expected to roll out the XEV 7e by the year-end.

Mahindra XEV 7e; Powertrain Expected

Mahindra has been tight-lipped about much of the details about the born-electric SUV. However, the XEV 7e is expected to get two battery pack options: 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery. The XEV 7e is likely to deliver a range of about 500 km in a single charge.

Mahindra XEV 7e; Exterior Expected

The Mahindra XEV 7e will be based on the brand's INGLO platform and will be a three-row SUV. Though Mahindra has not revealed the design details yet, previously leaked images of the 7e give cues about its exterior.



The Mahindra XEV 7e seeks much of its design inspiration from the Mahindra XUV 700 and the XEV 9e. The spy shots claim that it will feature split LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, a blacked out front grille, flush door handles on the doors and more.

Mahindra XEV 7e; Interior Expected

The Mahindra XEV 7e will get a three-screen setup, as seen in the XEV 9e. Other interior elements of the XEV 7e include- a two-spoke steering wheel, with an illuminated 'infinity' logo in the centre. Other interior specs and details can only be confirmed after the launch.



Mahindra XEV 7e Interior Spy Shots

Mahindra XEV 7e; Expected Price, Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 7e is likely to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh -26 lakh bracket and is going to compete with the Tata Safari EV.