Mahindra Unveils Furio 8 LCV Range With Mileage Guarantee And Telematics Tech

Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, has announced the commercial launch of its latest light commercial vehicle (LCV) range - the Mahindra Furio 8. Available in 4-tyre and 6-tyre cargo variants, the Furio 8 is being positioned as a game-changing proposition in the LCV space, combining efficiency, durability, and driver comfort with a bold industry-first mileage guarantee. Mahindra claims that if the Furio 8 range doesn't offer highest mileage, then the truck can be returned back to the dealership. This guarantee is aimed squarely at fleet owners and logistics operators looking to optimise running costs in a competitive market.

It is the only LCV in the country that offers a 22 feet load body in a 6-tyre and a 20 feet load body in a 4-tyre configuration. The Furio 8 is manufactured at Mahindra's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, and is designed to cater to a wide range of business applications. Mahindra claims the truck delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency, higher payload capacity, and a premium cabin experience focused on comfort, convenience, and safety which are key factors for fleet operators and long-haul drivers alike.

The Furio 8 also gets a double service guarantee, which includes a 36-hour turnaround assurance at authorised workshops, failing which the customer receives Rs. 3,000 for each additional day of delay. The other guarantee is a 48-hour 'back on road' commitment, with Rs. 1,000 paid per extra day if the target isn't met.

The Furio 8 is also equipped with Mahindra iMAXX, the brand's cutting-edge connected vehicle platform. The advanced telematics suite provides real-time data such as location tracking, geofencing, vehicle health diagnostics, driver behaviour analytics, and fleet performance dashboards, offering a strong layer of operational intelligence for fleet managers.