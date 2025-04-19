Watch: Homemade Solution For Mahindra Scorpio-N's Sensetive 4x4 Selector Knob

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is witnessing a warm response from buyers. However, the indigenous SUV has always been on the radar for the electronic issues it throws. This time around, it is the sensitivity and placement of its 4x4 selector knob. The issue pertains to the design of the 4x4 knob on the Scorpio-N 4x4 variant. Owners have reported that the knob's exposed position and increased sensitivity lead to accidental activation while driving. Such unintended engagement raises concerns about potential mechanical damage and overall safety within the vehicle.



Recently, an owner of the Scorpio-N has taken to social media to share videos demonstrating various protective measures. In one video, he can be seen sticking a tiffin box over the 4x4 knob to prevent accidental activation.



These videos highlight several protective solutions, including the installation of aftermarket knob protectors. Additionally, some owners are suggesting that Mahindra should adopt the same 4x4 lever design used in the Mahindra Thar.