Mahindra Clarifies Warranty Terms On Using E20 Fuel On Older Cars, SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra has addressed consumers' concerns in its latest announcement regarding warranty commitments for the owners of older vehicles using E20 fuels. Along with this, the automaker has issued an advisory to customers and dealers that Mahindra engines are fully compliant with the existing petrol standards.

The announcement serves as a relief for car owners following recent reports that highlighted concerns regarding the effects of E20 fuel on engine performance and warranty protection. Numerous consumers were unsure if using E20 would impact their vehicles' dependability or invalidate manufacturer warranties. Mahindra's clarification seeks to eliminate these uncertainties and instill confidence in its extensive customer base.

As per the company, all Mahindra vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel for safe operation; however, customers may observe slight differences in acceleration or fuel efficiency in models manufactured before April 1, 2025. Mahindra emphasized that these differences are influenced by driving habits and do not compromise vehicle safety.

"Mahindra engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards, and all our vehicles can be operated safely with E20 fuel. Vehicles produced post April 1, 2025, are specially calibrated for E20 fuel to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency. Earlier produced vehicles, whilst being completely safe to drive, could see a minor variation in either acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving behaviour," the statement said.

"As a responsible OEM, Mahindra will honour all warranty commitments to its customers on account of E20 fuel usage in our vehicles. Mahindra has always been at the forefront of supporting and embracing government initiatives surrounding alternative fuels, especially biofuels, whenever mandated. We believe in contributing to a sustainable future through innovative automotive solutions," it added.