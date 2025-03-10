Mahindra BE6 And XEV 9E Owners Can Avoid Buying Charger: Policy Revised

Mahindra has now revised the charging policy based on customer feedback. The company earlier mandated the purchase of a company-certified charger with its electric SUVs - BE6 and XEV 9E. However, after the policy revision customers can now choose to not buy the charger with their cars. Earlier, the Mahindra BE6 and XEV 9e customers had to pay Rs 75,000 for the 11.2kW battery pack and Rs 50,000 for the 7.2kW charger. With the revision in place, they can opt to keep away from the additional cost.

Mahindra's Updated Policy

Mahindra insists its customers to opt for the company supplied charger. However, with the updated policy, this is not mandatory and customers can opt out for the charging system offered by Mahindra, under the provided conditions.

Compatible Charger: If the customer already owns a charger that complements the safety standards by Mahindra, they can avoid buying the company-supplied charger.

Lack of charging Infra: If the customer does not have a dedicated charging infrastructure at home or the workplace to install a private charger, they can opt out of the Mahindra charger.

Multiple Mahindra EVs In The Family: If the customer has more than one Mahindra EV then the charging system for one EV is compatible with the other EV, and a single charger is enough for both the EVs.

Mahindra BE6, XEV 9E Price And Booking

Mahindra opened the booking windows for the two EVs - BE6 and XEV 9e on 14th February 2025. The prices of the BE 6 start from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and XEV 9e is available at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh.