Mahindra BE 6's ORVMs Cost Equal To Hero Splendor; Video Revealing Price Goes Viral

Mahindra BE 6, the brand's first born electric SUV, was launched in the Indian market in November 2024. At the time, the electric vehicle received a great response from the consumers, racking up over 30,000 bookings on Day 1 along with the XEV 9e. Among these, over 13,000 bookings were in BE 6's name. Soon enough, the vehicle made its presence felt on the road with multiple units in various cities. However, the good times for the vehicle were clouded by the complaints of owners on social media.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Joins Nagaland Police Fleet



While many might be enjoying their ownership experience, there have been consumers on social media who shared videos alleging that a sensor failure following an accident stalled the vehicle. However, the claims were denied by the brand. Now, a video has surfaced on social media in which the person holding the camera claims that an ORVM of the Mahindra BE 6 costs around Rs 39,000. Adding to the woes of the automaker, the video has gone viral with over 41,000 likes and is 'receiving heat' from social media users, mostly in the form of light-hearted comments.

One of the social media users commented on the post, "After market participants needed." While another one said, "2 side mirror you can buy a scooter." Adding to the list a user commented, "Reasons to buy better insurance". Meanwhile, another faction of social media users claimed that the high price is because of the camera in the ORVM supporting multiple advanced features.

To verify the claims in the video, we at NDTV Auto reached out to our dealer sources to find out that the ORVM of the Mahindra BE 6 has an MRP of Rs 38,999. This, when calculated for both sides, brings the cost to Rs 77998. This is very close to the price of the Hero Splendor Plus. It is to be noted that ORVMs are a generally expensive part with an embedded camera. For reference, the same part on a Hyundai Alcazar costs Rs 31,633, for the older Skoda Kodiaq, the mirror housing comes at Rs 29,993, and so on. Meanwhile, the BE 6 itself comes at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This extends up to Rs 27.65 lakh (ex-showroom).