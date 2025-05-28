Maharashtra Introduces New EV Policy, Aims To Achieve 30 Percent EV Adoption By 2030

The Maharashtra government has introduced the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2025 to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the state. The budget for this plan is Rs 1,993 crore over five years, more than double the previous budget of Rs 930 crore. This policy aims to provide financial incentives and infrastructure support to encourage a 30 percent increase in EV adoption by 2030.

Maharashtra EV Policy 2025: Details

Subsidies for Electric Vehicles: Transport and commercial electric cars can receive incentives up to Rs 2 Lakh, while electric buses can get benefits of Rs 20 Lakh. These incentives are available for a total of 25,000 four-wheelers and 1,500 buses. The previous rule limited benefits for personal electric cars to Rs 1.75 Lakh, but this new policy only covers transport and commercial vehicles.

Toll Exemption: Electric cars and buses won't have to pay tolls on major expressways, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu).

Tax Benefits: All electric vehicles registered in Maharashtra will not have to pay road tax or registration fees.

Charging Stations: The policy requires charging stations to be set up every 25 kilometers on state and national highways. Every government parking lot must have at least one EV charging station. New residential buildings must include one community charging point, while new commercial buildings should dedicate 50 percent of their parking spaces for EV charging. Older commercial properties must allocate 20 percent of their parking for this purpose.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Maharashtra made up 12.52 percent of India's EV sales, with 246,221 units sold. The state led in sales of electric two-wheelers, cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles, with 17,133 electric passenger vehicles sold, a 21 percent increase from the previous year.

The new Maharashtra EV policy aims to make electric vehicles easier to access and use, helping to create a cleaner and more sustainable environment in Maharashtra.