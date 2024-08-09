Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.57 Crore

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the second PHEV from the company after the Revuelto

The Lamborghini Urus is the most successful model from the Italian marque's range in Indian and globally. Last year, Lambo sold 103 units in India, the highest in a calendar year, making India an important market. And now, the Urus SE goes on sale in India, at a starting price of Rs. 4.57 crore (before loadings). This is the first time that the Urus gets electrified and now becomes a PHEV (plug-in hybrid EV) model, similar to the Revuelto. Along with a new powertrain, the Urus SE gets a few styling updates as well.

Lamborghini Urus SE Design

The Urus SE may look similar to the old model, but look at it closely and you will see that the bonnet gets a new design, ending much closer to the grille than before, which itself is new, along with the bumper. The headlights are new and are slimmer, compared to the older model and the DRLs get a new design too, almost wrapping around the headlights. At the rear, the tail-gate is new and so are the LED taillights. The rear section gets a new spoiler as well. The Urus SE generates 35 per cent higher downforce and is 15 per cent better in terms of aerodynamics.

Lamborghini Urus SE Powertrain

This is where the Super SUV gets maximum updates. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo motor now gets electrified and the car is now a PHEV (plug-in hybrid EV). The engine itself makes 620 hp and 800 Nm and then the electric motor, coupled with a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery adds 189 hp and 483 Nm to the power and torque output. The combined power and torque output now stands at 800 hp and 950 Nm. There is 4WD on offer too along with torque vectoring with an integrated front differential and an electronic rear differential. The Urus SE gets a pure electric range of 60 km and a top speed of 130 kmph in pure EV mode. The actual top speed of the SUV is 312 kmph and it does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

Lamborghini Urus SE Drive Modes

The Lamborghini Urus SE now gets an additional 7 drive modes apart from the usual Strada, Sport and Corsa. There are three modes for off-road use - Neve, Terra and Sabbia along with four other modes that are - EV Drive, Hybrid, Recharge and Performance. The super SUV gets air suspension as standard fitment.