KTM Hikes Bike Prices- RC 200, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, And More Get Expensive

KTM has revised the prices of its bikes sold in the Indian market. With the changes in place, the bikes are more expensive by up to Rs 12,000. While there is a minimum hike of Rs 1,000 for the models. This is in tandem with the other brands, which have increased the prices of their models because of rising input costs and to adjust to the difference due to inflation.



The lower limit of the price hike by the Austrian brand has been applied to the KTM 390 Duke, i.e., a change of Rs 1,000. This brings the price of the bike to Rs 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the brand had reduced the price of the machine by Rs 18,000. This brought down the price of the bike from Rs 3.13 lakh to Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the KTM 250 Duke and the RC 390 have now become more expensive by Rs 5,000. This brings the price of the 250 Duke to Rs 2.30 lakh, and the RC 390 is now priced at Rs 3.23 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The 250 Duke is one of the popular models of the brand in the Indian market, like the Bajaj Pulsar N250, Hero Xtreme 250R, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.



The KTM RC 200 has received the highest price hike of Rs 12,000. With this change in place, the bike will now be sold at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the earlier Rs 2.21 lakh. The bike is in the arena against models like Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Suzuki SF 250, and Yamaha R15 V4.