2025 KTM 390 Duke Launched In India At Rs 2.95 Lakh, Gets Cruise Control

2025 KTM 390 Duke comes with a new colour
KTM, the Austrian manufacturer, has launched the 2025 390 Duke in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Even with the same price as the previous iteration, "The Corner Rocket" has received changes in its aesthetics with new paint scheme options and an addition to the list of features. Here, we take a look at the details of the latest iteration of the bike.
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke carries the same aggressive design that we saw on the previous version of the bike. To add more flavour to it, the bike now gets a new dark paint scheme called the 'Ebony Black' paint scheme, along with the outgoing Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic. The dark paint highlights the 390 decals on the side and the orange exoskeleton of the streetfighter.
Adding to this, the list of features now includes a cruise control with a toggle switch on the handlebar. It is worth mentioning that this was first introduced by the Austrian manufacturer on the KTM 390 Adventure, which recently made its debut at the start of 2025. The addition of this feature increases its appeal for touring purposes.
The KTM 390 Duke includes several features, such as a 5-inch TFT dashboard display, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), launch control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire technology, a quickshifter, SuperMoto ABS, and three riding modes—rain, track, and road. Additionally, the 2025 model has been enhanced with cruise control.
Apart from these changes, the 390 Duke stays the same. The 399 cc engine still delivers 45 hp and 39 Nm, accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter that enhances the riding experience. The bike's three riding modes, adjustable suspension, and IMU-assisted electronic rider aids continue to be major attractions for this compact powerhouse.
