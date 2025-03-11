2025 KTM 390 Duke Updated With Cruise Control, New Colour

KTM is now planning to roll out the 2025 390 Duke in the Indian market. Though there has been no official announcement by the brand yet. However, the new 390 Duke has started arriving in the dealerships, which indicates that it will be up for an official launch soon. This version of the bike comes with changes in the feature list. As part of the changes, the 390 Duke now comes with cruise control following in the footsteps of the recently launched 390 Adventure and a new color.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Engine, Powertrain

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke has no change in the engine and powertrain specs. It gets the same 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, connected to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. This engine is keen to deliver a peak power and torque output of 46 HP and 39 Nm, respectively.



The 2025 KTM 390 Duke now comes with cruise control

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Hardware, Features

The KTM 390 Duke is based on a Split-Trellis frame. It has 5-click Compression & Rebound adjustable WP APEX USD forks at the front and adjustable WP APEX Monoshock with 5-step Rebound damping at the rear.



The KTM 390 Duke has features like- a 5-inch TFT dash display, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), launch control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire, quickshifter, SuperMoto ABS, three riding modes- rain, track and road, type-C charging port and the 2025 model is updated with cruise control as well.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: New Colors

Apart from the cruise control update in the 2025 390 Duke, KTM has also introduced a new color in the list. The KTM 390 Duke now gets a Gunmetal Grey color scheme that features a grey finish on the fender, tail section, and the tank with the signature 'KTM graphic' on the sides.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Price, Rivals

The KTM 390 Duke is currently available at a price of Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new update in the 2025 390 Duke, the prices are likely to rise. The KTM 390 Duke has rivals like- the BMW G310 R, TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Yamaha MT-03, in the Indian market.