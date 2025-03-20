Advertisement

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Xtreme 250R is now on sale in India and Hero claims that it is the fastest motorcycle in the 250 cc segment. Here's how it stacks up on paper against its nearest rival, the KTM 250 Duke.

There is a difference of Rs. 47,000 between the prices of the two motorcycles

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the latest addition to the 250 cc naked-sport motorcycle segment. The prices of the motorcycle were announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo along with few other two-wheelers. Now, the Xtreme 250R takes on established rivals like the KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Hero also claims that this is the quickest motorcycle in the segment. While we did ride the Hero Xtreme 250R recently, we are yet to test it against its rivals. Until then, here's a quick specifications comparison on how the Xtreme 250R stacks up against its biggest rival, the KTM 250 Duke.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R Review
 

SpecificationsHero Xtreme 250RKTM 250 Duke
EngineSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooledSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Displacement249 cc249 cc
Power29.58 hp at 9,250 rpm30.57 hp at 9,250 rpm
Torque25 Nm at 7,250 rpm25 Nm at 7,250 rpm
FrameSteel Trellis FrameSplit-Trellis Frame
Gearbox6-speed with Slip & Assist6-speed with Quick-Shifter
Wheelbase1,357 mm1,370 mm
Ground Clearance167 mm176 mm
Kerb Weight167.7 kg162.8 kg
Seat Height806 mm800 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity11.5 litres15 litres
Price (ex-showroom)Rs. 1.8 lakhRs. 2.27 lakh

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Engine Specifications 

Referring to the table above, both motorcycles have the same displacement and near identical power and torque outputs. What is also interesting is that the peak power and torque come in at the same RPMs. Both motorcycles also get a 249 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled too. Where the KTM has an edge over the Hero is the fact that it has a quick-shifter as standard while the Hero gets a slip and assist clutch.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Dimensions 

The KTM 250 Duke has a longer wheelbase, better ground clearance and is lighter too by 5 kg. The Duke also has a slight advantage in the fact that it gets a bigger fuel tank over the Hero. Which means better range too.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Cycle Parts 

The Xtreme 250R gets 43 mm USD fork with a travel of 120 mm. At the rear is a gas-charged monoshock. On the other hand, the KTM gets 43 mm WP Apex USD fork and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. The KTM makes use of split-trellis frame while the Xtreme 250R is underpinned by a steel trellis frame. In terms of braking, the 250 Duke gets a 320 mm disc up front with radial calliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a floating calliper. The Hero Xtreme 250R gets a 320 mm petal disc up front with a smaller, 230 mm disc at the rear.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Features

Both motorcycles get a decent set of features. Full LED lighting, tubeless tyres, USB charging port are a few common features to both, along with dual-channel ABS. The Hero gets two modes for ABS - road and track, while the KTM 250 Duke gets a supermoto mode, wherein the ABS can be disconnected on the rear wheel. And of course, the KTM gets a ride-by-wire throttle too.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Prices

The Hero Xtreme 250R has a clear advantage in terms of pricing. It is priced at Rs. 1.80 lakh while the KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.27 lakh, making it almost Rs. 47,000 more expensive than the Hero Xtreme 250R.

