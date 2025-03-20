Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the latest addition to the 250 cc naked-sport motorcycle segment. The prices of the motorcycle were announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo along with few other two-wheelers. Now, the Xtreme 250R takes on established rivals like the KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Hero also claims that this is the quickest motorcycle in the segment. While we did ride the Hero Xtreme 250R recently, we are yet to test it against its rivals. Until then, here's a quick specifications comparison on how the Xtreme 250R stacks up against its biggest rival, the KTM 250 Duke.
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 250R
|KTM 250 Duke
|Engine
|Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Displacement
|249 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|29.58 hp at 9,250 rpm
|30.57 hp at 9,250 rpm
|Torque
|25 Nm at 7,250 rpm
|25 Nm at 7,250 rpm
|Frame
|Steel Trellis Frame
|Split-Trellis Frame
|Gearbox
|6-speed with Slip & Assist
|6-speed with Quick-Shifter
|Wheelbase
|1,357 mm
|1,370 mm
|Ground Clearance
|167 mm
|176 mm
|Kerb Weight
|167.7 kg
|162.8 kg
|Seat Height
|806 mm
|800 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|11.5 litres
|15 litres
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs. 1.8 lakh
|Rs. 2.27 lakh
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Engine Specifications
Referring to the table above, both motorcycles have the same displacement and near identical power and torque outputs. What is also interesting is that the peak power and torque come in at the same RPMs. Both motorcycles also get a 249 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled too. Where the KTM has an edge over the Hero is the fact that it has a quick-shifter as standard while the Hero gets a slip and assist clutch.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Dimensions
The KTM 250 Duke has a longer wheelbase, better ground clearance and is lighter too by 5 kg. The Duke also has a slight advantage in the fact that it gets a bigger fuel tank over the Hero. Which means better range too.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Cycle Parts
The Xtreme 250R gets 43 mm USD fork with a travel of 120 mm. At the rear is a gas-charged monoshock. On the other hand, the KTM gets 43 mm WP Apex USD fork and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. The KTM makes use of split-trellis frame while the Xtreme 250R is underpinned by a steel trellis frame. In terms of braking, the 250 Duke gets a 320 mm disc up front with radial calliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a floating calliper. The Hero Xtreme 250R gets a 320 mm petal disc up front with a smaller, 230 mm disc at the rear.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Features
Both motorcycles get a decent set of features. Full LED lighting, tubeless tyres, USB charging port are a few common features to both, along with dual-channel ABS. The Hero gets two modes for ABS - road and track, while the KTM 250 Duke gets a supermoto mode, wherein the ABS can be disconnected on the rear wheel. And of course, the KTM gets a ride-by-wire throttle too.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Prices
The Hero Xtreme 250R has a clear advantage in terms of pricing. It is priced at Rs. 1.80 lakh while the KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.27 lakh, making it almost Rs. 47,000 more expensive than the Hero Xtreme 250R.
