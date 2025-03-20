Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the latest addition to the 250 cc naked-sport motorcycle segment. The prices of the motorcycle were announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo along with few other two-wheelers. Now, the Xtreme 250R takes on established rivals like the KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Hero also claims that this is the quickest motorcycle in the segment. While we did ride the Hero Xtreme 250R recently, we are yet to test it against its rivals. Until then, here's a quick specifications comparison on how the Xtreme 250R stacks up against its biggest rival, the KTM 250 Duke.

Specifications Hero Xtreme 250R KTM 250 Duke Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Displacement 249 cc 249 cc Power 29.58 hp at 9,250 rpm 30.57 hp at 9,250 rpm Torque 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm Frame Steel Trellis Frame Split-Trellis Frame Gearbox 6-speed with Slip & Assist 6-speed with Quick-Shifter Wheelbase 1,357 mm 1,370 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 176 mm Kerb Weight 167.7 kg 162.8 kg Seat Height 806 mm 800 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11.5 litres 15 litres Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 1.8 lakh Rs. 2.27 lakh

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Engine Specifications

Referring to the table above, both motorcycles have the same displacement and near identical power and torque outputs. What is also interesting is that the peak power and torque come in at the same RPMs. Both motorcycles also get a 249 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled too. Where the KTM has an edge over the Hero is the fact that it has a quick-shifter as standard while the Hero gets a slip and assist clutch.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Dimensions

The KTM 250 Duke has a longer wheelbase, better ground clearance and is lighter too by 5 kg. The Duke also has a slight advantage in the fact that it gets a bigger fuel tank over the Hero. Which means better range too.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Cycle Parts