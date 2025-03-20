Hero Xtreme 250R Review; New Benchmark In The Quarter-Litre Motorcycle Segment?

A brand new 250 cc motorcycle from Hero is what we have today. Say hello to the Hero Xtreme 250R! Showcased and launched at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, it's been a while in coming and finally we get to spend some time with the latest motorcycle in the quarter-litre segment and the first 250 from Hero as well. There is a lot to talk about. The design is something that had everyone buzzing, the performance is best-in-class or so Hero says and the overall packaging which aims to set the bar higher in the 250 cc naked-sport motorcycle segment.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Design

Now, the design on the Hero Xtreme 250R is definitely a looker! The sharp lines, the aggressive stance and the rather muscular fuel tank make for solid visual appeal. Hero says that design is inspired from its XTunt 2.5R concept. But I wouldn't judge if you found the design too busy. Sure, it looks good, but there are too many details and layers happening, particularly on the fuel tank. How it ages, is something we have to see. But for now, there's no denying that the Xtreme 250R does have solid presence on the road.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Features & Ergonomics

Features on the Xtreme 250R include full LED lighting, an LCD console with 35+ connectivity features under the Hero Connect 2.0 gambit, which is an e-sim based connectivity system. Then, the motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS with a road mode and race mode. And then, there's rear-wheel lift protection which is turned off in the race mode, that offers more slip and stronger bite for better braking and shorter stopping distances.

The Xtreme 250R weighs in at 167.7 kg and the seat height is 806 mm. The motorcycle feels light and manageable, given its relatively less weight. The seating position is slightly sporty and not entirely upright but that makes for an engaging ride.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Engine & Chassis

Now the Xtreme 250R gets an all-new 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 30 hp at 9,250 rpm along with 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Now, Hero says it has worked hard on the new engine to make it quick and engaging in the low and mid-range. The 0-60 kmph sprint is done in 3.2 seconds and the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 8.5 seconds, making it the fastest motorcycle in the segment. But yes, we will test the same when we get the motorcycle back at home base.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Performance

Needless to say, it is an eager and a rev happy machine. The gearing is short and as you work through the gears, you realise that the motorcycle wants to carry speed at all times. The response from the engine is strong and the motorcycle builds up speed with urgency, something that you will like when you are riding in the city particularly. The initial acceleration is something that the motor does really well. The engine feels refined and can sit at triple digit speeds all day long. Only at the very top, do you feel the handlebar and the footpegs buzzing.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Ride & Handling

The bike makes use of a steel trellis frame which is optimised for torsional and lateral stiffness and along with 50:50 weight distribution, the motorcycle handles beautifully and is perhaps one of the best-handling machines from Hero in a long time. The motorcycle feels planted on corners and there's good feedback from the front end. The grip from the tyres could have been better and the motorcycle feels stable at high speeds. The bite and progression from the brakes is solid and you still feel calm and in control under panic braking. I particularly liked the way the track mode on the ABS works. It is less intrusive and offers better control while braking hard and carrying more speed into a corner.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Price and Rivals

The Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. But, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and it packs in more power and torque, at just Rs. 5,000 more. It is difficult to deny the lure of more performance at almost the same price.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Verdict

We spent an entire day riding the Xtreme 250R in Udaipur and the twisties around the city. The immediate highlight is the performance. It is a fun and an enjoyable motorcycle, with decent character, something that not a lot of Hero motorcycles have. The design well, it is attractive, but too busy for my liking. But there will be buyers who will want the motorcycle for the way it looks. The pricing is decent and you get all the necessary features and then some more. It is bound to excite young buyers who want a standout motorcycle that looks and feels premium along with offering exciting performance.