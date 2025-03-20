Hero Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210 Bookings Are Now Open

Hero Xpulse 210
Hero MotoCorp has initiated the booking process for the streetfighter, Xtreme 250R, and the adventure-ready Xpulse 210. The consumers looking forward to getting one of these bikes can book it for a token amount of Rs 10,000. Earlier, the brand had plans to start the booking process in February 2020. However, it was delayed with the manufacturer planning on beginning deliveries by this month's end. Before you go for the booking process, here are the details of both the machines.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin India Launch Date Confirmed! Details Here
Under the hood, the Hero Xtreme 250R is equipped with a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This power unit generates 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is based on a steel trellis frame, supported by a 43 mm USD fork at the front and an adjustable preload mono-shock for the rear. It features single-disc brakes at both the front and rear for effective stopping power.
Powering the bike is a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 24 hp and 20.7 Nm of torque at its peak performance. This engine is linked to a six-speed transmission. For the suspension system, the bike includes long-travel telescopic forks up front with 210 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 205 mm of travel. The braking system comprises disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.
Hero Xtreme 250RThe Hero Xtreme 250R comes at a starting price of Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Featuring bold street-fighter aesthetic, the Hero Xtreme 250R gets unique LED headlight and a fuel tank with striking character lines. The design of the bike includes a side panel and tail section that are integrated as a single unit, enhanced by graphics, and it is available in three color variations.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin India Launch Date Confirmed! Details Here
Under the hood, the Hero Xtreme 250R is equipped with a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This power unit generates 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is based on a steel trellis frame, supported by a 43 mm USD fork at the front and an adjustable preload mono-shock for the rear. It features single-disc brakes at both the front and rear for effective stopping power.
Hero Xpulse 210The Hero Xpulse 210 has a starting price of Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This model showcases an off-road capable design, which includes a round headlamp, LED indicators, and an elevated beak. In addition, it features a distinctly designed fuel tank adorned with graphics, as well as tank shrouds and a one-piece seat. The bike is fitted with a tubular handlebar, and its visual appeal is enhanced by the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, which provide a ground clearance of 220 mm.
Powering the bike is a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 24 hp and 20.7 Nm of torque at its peak performance. This engine is linked to a six-speed transmission. For the suspension system, the bike includes long-travel telescopic forks up front with 210 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 205 mm of travel. The braking system comprises disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world