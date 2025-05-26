King Charles Goes Green With Lotus Eletre Electric SUV: Report

King Charles III is going to add a brand new electric vehicle to his collection of cars in the form of the Lotus Eletre. Based on reports of multiple media outlets, the British monarch is settling for the performance EV, despite old Land Rovers being his preferred choice of wheels. For many, this might not come as a surprise, considering His Majesty's vocal support for environmental causes. Furthermore, this is not the first electric vehicle in the royal garage.

His Majesty owned a Jaguar I-Pace, which was sold in an auction in 2024 with 35,000 miles (56327 km) on the odometer. Talking about alternative fuel vehicles, his garage also had an Aston Martin DB6 Volante, which uses bioethanol as a fuel. The latest in the list will be Eletre. However, it is not confirmed if it is the Eletre, Eletre S, or Eletre R.

The Eletre and Eletre S are equipped with a 603 hp dual-motor system, offering a range of 600km. In contrast, the Eletre R boasts a 905 hp dual-motor configuration with a 2-speed transmission, achieving a maximum range of 490 km. The torque figures stand at 710 Nm for the former and 985 Nm for the latter, with acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds for the Eletre and Eletre S, and in just 2.95 seconds for the high-performance R model.

All variants come with all-wheel drive and active air suspension as standard features. Additionally, there's a selection of five driving modes along with a torque vectoring system. The Eletre R also includes a handling pack, carbon fibre components, gloss black wheels, and high-performance tires as standard.

Each of the three versions is powered by a 112kWh battery that can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes when using a rapid charger. A 22kWh AC charger is also included as standard equipment. The SUV was launched in the Indian market in 2023 with a starting price of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).