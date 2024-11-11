Kia's Upcoming SUV Christened Syros; Will Sit Between Sonet And Seltos

Kia India has today announced the name of its highly anticipated SUV. The upcoming Kia 2.0 SUV will be called the Syros. The brand states that it will be an all-new product that will embody a blend of new-age design and advanced technology with mythological heritage. The upcoming Kia Syros will be the first Kia 2.0 SUV from the brand after the introduction of the Carnival and EV9.

The Syros will put to use the SUV ethos with a rather boxy and bold design to take practicality in design to new heights. Kia will also load it with a long list of safety features as standard fitment across the range. In addition, the equipment list will be longer than the competition, Kia says.

What we can confirm is that the Kia Syros will offer a better interior package with an abundance of space on the inside. With a boxy silhouette, it will also possess a robust road presence. Once launched, the Syros will go against the likes of the compact SUVs and smaller mid-size SUVs, like the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

As for the powertrain choices, the Syros could go on sale with two engine choices - a 1.2L NA petrol motor and a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor. While it will be Kia's small SUV for the Indian market, it will sit above the Sonet in the company's lineup. Rumours have that an electric variant of the Syros could also make it to the showroom floors but at a later stage.