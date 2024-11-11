New-Gen Honda Amaze Design Sketches Reveal Exterior And Interiors

Honda India has unveiled design sketches, giving us a preview of the upcoming third-gen Amaze's new 'Progressive and Classy' design language. The Amaze will be launched on December 4, and if these sketches are any indication, we're in for a surprise. The car has received a design upgrade for the interiors, which now look significantly more premium.

The Honda Amaze's exterior features several straight lines, an imposing grille reminiscent of the Elevate, sleek headlamps, a flat bonnet, and a sporty bumper with LED fog lamps. The side profile has multi-spoke alloy wheels and a character line connecting the headlamps to the LED tail lamps, which have City-like signatures with triple vertical slat-like elements. The roof houses a shark fin antenna, the boot lid has a small spoiler, and the bumper has a diffuser-like design.

The interior seems to have a similar layout to the Elevate. The dashboard uses dual-tone shades and features a bigger, floating touchscreen infotainment unit in the center, tweeters in the A-pillars, sleek AC vents, and stud-like elements on the dashboard. The automatic climate control unit has charging ports and a wireless charging tray below it, while cupholders are placed ahead of the automatic gear lever. The steering wheel is the typical Honda unit with integrated controls, and the door pockets appear to be decently sized.

The 3rd Generation Amaze has been designed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre in Thailand after extensive surveys in India. The company says that the 'aim is to offer a more delightful sedan experience, enhancing its premium appeal and elevating it to a higher class.'

The Honda Amaze will come with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine delivering 82 hp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It will offer a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional CVT. The Honda Amaze will compete with the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which recently received a 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.