Kia Offers Discount Worth Rs 80,000 On Carnival, Sonet, And More

Kia, the South Korean car maker is now trying to elevate its sales numbers. Keeping up with the motive Kia has now announced its May offers worth Rs 80,000 on the Carnival, Sonet, and more cars in the lineup. These details are provided by our dealership source and may vary from city to city and dealerships across the nation.

Kia Carnival

Kia is offering the highest discount on the Carnival MPV. The brand is currently offering discounts worth Rs 80,000 on the Carnival. Considering the May offer on the MPV, it is likely to increase the sales volume in the Indian market.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens gets offers worth Rs 25,000, however this offer amount is restricted for the turbo charged models only. The Kia Carens trims with the naturally aspirated engine gets discounts up to Rs 5,000 in May.

The Kia Carens gets two engine options- a 1.5-liter NA petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet offers a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine.

Kia is offering discounts worth Rs 25,000 on the turbo charged engines, excluding the HTX DCT variant. Also, the naturally aspirated engine trims get Rs 5,000 off.



Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos customers can expect a discount worth Rs 45,000 on the turbo charged trims, this includes Rs 25,000 as cash discount and Rs 20,000 worth exchange bonus. Also, the naturally aspirated variants of the Seltos get Rs 25,000 discount, including Rs 5,000 as cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000.

The Kia Seltos has a 1.4-liter turbo petrol, 1.5-liter NA petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.