Kia Launches Nationwide Service Camp For Seltos, Sonet Owners: Check Benefits

Kia India has announced to organize a nationwide service camp for Seltos, Sonet, Carens, and Carnival owners at all dealerships in the country. The service camp is scheduled to take place between June 27 and July 3. The company is eyeing to strengthen its relationship with owners and develop a stronger trust for the brand from consumers with this nationwide service camp.

Kia Service Camp: Benefits

The camp will extend multiple benefits to owners, including complimentary 36-point health checkups of vehicles covering critical areas like the engine bay, underbody, exterior, interior, and more. A road test will also be a part of the extensive inspection exercise. The company is also offering a complimentary AC disinfectant load-up and car washing for long-term maintenance of Kia vehicles.

Kia Service Camp: Discounts

In a bid to amplify the reputation of its after-sales services, Kia's service camp comes bundled with discounts on services. The car care services are entitled to a 20 per cent discount, while it is limited to 10 per cent and 5 per cent for roadside assistance (RSA) plans and accessories, respectively.

Kia Service Camp: Free Eye Check-up

Besides, the brand is also utilising the opportunity to host CSR-focused activities like blood donation camps and free eye check-ups, demonstrating its commitment to both vehicle excellence and community welfare.

Kia Service Camp: Free Car Evaluation

The service camps will include interactive discussions on Kia's vehicle technology, driving tips, essential do's and don'ts for vehicle maintenance, a free evaluation of used car prices and Kia's exchange service.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "Customer satisfaction is extremely important to build a sustainable brand. And, we are committed to ensuring our customers enjoy the highest levels of safety, comfort, and convenience throughout their ownership journey with these service camps.