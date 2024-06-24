Hero Splendor, Xtreme 125R And Others To Get Expensive From July 1

Hero MotoCorp has made an important announcement to hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters. The price hike will come into effect from July 1, 2024. The price revision will be up to Rs 1,500. However, the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific model. The revision has been necessitated to offset the impact of higher input costs partially.

The revision will impact all models of the brand including its best-sellers - Splendor, Passion Pro, and Glamor. The brand holds the position of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The company sold a total of 4.79 lakh units last month, which is a reduction of 7 per cent on a YoY basis. In May 2023, the figure stood at 5.08 lakh units. As for exports, Hero MotoCorp shipped 18,673 two-wheelers in total.

The price hike isn't a substantial one. Thus, it might not hamper sales in any manner. Needless to say, the motorcycles bring larger numbers to the table in comparison to scooters in Hero MotoCorp's portfolio. The scooter line-up includes the likes of the Pleasure+ and Destini.

Soon, the brand will launch an all-new scooter in our market - Hero Destini 125. Ti sill source power from a 125 cc single-cylinder motor that generates a peak output of 9 Bhp and 10.4 Nm of max torque. Pictures of the scooter have leaked online, and it dons a modern-retro theme.